Decades-old regional Air Canada route from Sydney to Halifax cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Sydney Airport in Cape Breton announced “disappointing news” on Friday that Air Canada’s route from Sydney to Halifax has been cancelled for November.

According to the airport, the route has been in place since 1942.

Read more: Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure on 2 recent flights

“COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on our airport. We need to find safe ways to move forward before the damage done is irreparable,” the airport said in a tweet.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Halifax Stanfield International Airport also expressed disappointment over the cancellation.

“Our long-term connection to Sydney Airport has been cut, further unravelling our regional flight network which could take years to rebuild,” Stanfield airport said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We join our colleagues across in asking governments to support airports, their communities & aviation workers before it’s too late.”

0:36 Coronavirus: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians Coronavirus: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians