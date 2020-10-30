Menu

Health

Decades-old regional Air Canada route from Sydney to Halifax cancelled

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 5:36 pm
Air Canada’s route from Sydney to Halifax is cancelled for November.
Air Canada’s route from Sydney to Halifax is cancelled for November. Sydney Airport/Twitter

Sydney Airport in Cape Breton announced “disappointing news” on Friday that Air Canada’s route from Sydney to Halifax has been cancelled for November.

According to the airport, the route has been in place since 1942.

Read more: Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure on 2 recent flights

COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on our airport. We need to find safe ways to move forward before the damage done is irreparable,” the airport said in a tweet.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport also expressed disappointment over the cancellation.

“Our long-term connection to Sydney Airport has been cut, further unravelling our regional flight network which could take years to rebuild,” Stanfield airport said in a statement.

“We join our colleagues across in asking governments to support airports, their communities & aviation workers before it’s too late.”

