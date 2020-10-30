Winnipeg closing rec centres, pools, arenas, libraries under new coronavirus restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is moving quickly to close city-run facilities after the province announced stricter COVID-19 restrictions for the city and surrounding area Friday.

Shortly after Manitoba health officials said the Metro Winnipeg area will move to the red, or critical, level on the province’s pandemic response system starting Monday, the city announced it is closing all city-owned recreation facilities, indoor pools, arenas, and libraries as of Saturday.

All recreation and leisure programs and services, including Leisure Guide programming, will also be suspended.

The city’s council building will be closed to members of the public as of Saturday, and city hall wedding ceremonies are also being suspended.

In a release the city said the closures and suspensions will be in place until further notice.

The city says decisions to close community centre facilities will be made by the volunteer boards governing each individual facility.

Effective tomorrow, Oct. 31, we are suspending all of our recreation and leisure programs, including Leisure Guide programming, until further notice. #COVID19 Facility info: https://t.co/lMszvnUsPt 1/5 pic.twitter.com/fWsJ60Be9R — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 30, 2020

Manitoba announced 480 new COVID-19 cases Friday — more than double the province’s previous daily record — including 309 in Winnipeg alone.

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants in the Winnipeg region will only be allowed to offer takeout and delivery.

Movie theatres and concert halls will be closed and most retail stores will be limited to 25 per cent capacity.

Elective and non-urgent surgeries in the Winnipeg region are being cancelled, and hospital visits across Manitoba are being suspended.

–With files from The Canadian Press

