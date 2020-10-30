Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Coronavirus: Ford says plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions coming for hot spots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford says COVID-19 measures have been ‘working,’ asks health officials for reopening plan' Coronavirus: Doug Ford says COVID-19 measures have been ‘working,’ asks health officials for reopening plan
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday said the increased COVID-19 measures that came into effect on Oct. 10 have been "working" and he has asked his health officials for a plan to safely allow businesses to start re-opening once the 28-day period is over.

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford says a plan is coming next week to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province’s hot spots.

Ford says he has asked his health advisors to put together a strategy to allow shuttered businesses in the regions to safely re-open.

Read more: New coronavirus modelling appears to show Ontario moving away from worst-case scenario

Restrictions that banned indoor dining in restaurants and bars, and closed gyms were put in place in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region on Oct. 10.

The measures were intended to be in place for 28 days and are set to expire next week.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford facing political pressure on further restrictions' Coronavirus: Doug Ford facing political pressure on further restrictions
Coronavirus: Doug Ford facing political pressure on further restrictions

Ford could not provide any details of the plan or say how it would impact restaurants and gyms.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The premier says the government will also introduce legislation soon to extend a ban on commercial evictions across the province.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaDoug FordOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Premier FordOntario coronavirus hot spotsOntario Modified Stage 2Ontario covid-19 hot spots
Flyers
More weekly flyers