Delta’s Tilbury LNG expansion project gets green light from B.C. government

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FortisBC is set to expand its Tilbury Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Facility in Delta.

The provincial government announced the news on Friday morning, saying it has issued an Order in Council that exempts the Phase 1 B expansion from the need to obtain a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity under the Utilities Commission Act.

“The expansion of the Tilbury LNG Facility is an investment in B.C.’s future, creating jobs, growing our economy and helping reduce emissions through an investment of more than $2 billion,” Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, said in a release on Friday.

“By helping move this project forward, we’re also creating an opportunity for Musqueam Indian Band to become an equity partner, advancing economic reconciliation while supporting a cleaner alternative to traditional marine fuels like diesel.”

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The expansion project will provide jobs and reduce emissions, the province said.

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It is also part of the provincial government’s 10-year goal of attracting $200 billion in major project investment, as part of the Look West strategy.

2:05 BC adds 17 major projects to its Look West priority list

Phase 1B of the expansion of FortisBC’s Tilbury LNG Facility will increase the facility’s capacity to produce LNG, helping to meet rising demand for LNG fuelling service at the Port of Vancouver and improving access to LNG fuelling for vessels travelling along the western coast of North America and across the Pacific, according to the B.C. government.

The project will remain subject to all other applicable regulatory approvals and permitting requirements before construction can begin, which the government said could start as early as mid-2027.

The facility could be in service as early as 2031.