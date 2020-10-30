9 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional death on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,356, including 50 deaths.

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while two are in Bradford and two are in New Tecumseth. The rest are in Orillia, Penetanguishene and Tay Township.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired, one is a result of a congregate setting outbreak and the rest are under investigation.

Of the region’s total 1,356 cases, 84 per cent — or 1,141 — have recovered, while five people remain in hospital.

This week, the health unit has reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest number reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 450 new coronavirus cases reported in October, which is more than double what’s been reported in any other month.

The previous high was in April, when 221 cases were reported.

Currently, there are 10 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at one long-term care facility, two retirement homes, four workplaces, one educational setting, a community setting and a congregate setting.

There have been 41 total outbreaks in the region in total, at 18 long-term care facilities, 11 workplaces, seven retirement homes, three congregate settings, one community setting and one educational setting.

According to the province of Ontario, nine schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are listed as the following:

Barrie North Collegiate Institute (one case)

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

Bradford District High School (one case)

Guthrie Public School in Oro-Medonte (one case)

Alcona Glen Elementary School (one case)

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil (one case)

Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School (four cases)

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth (one case)

St. Angela Merici Catholic Elementary School in Bradford (one case)

On Friday, Ontario reported 896 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 74,715, including 3,127 deaths.