Nova Scotia to invest $910K in improving community facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia announced Friday that it’s investing a total of $910,000 in 36 projects that will improve existing cultural and community facilities.

According to the province, the Brunswick Street Mission in Halifax is receiving $44,000 through the Community Facilities Improvement Program to upgrade its food and clothing bank workspace and kitchenette, install new flooring and add an accessible washroom and laundry area.

Brunswick Street Mission has been serving the community since 1860 and works to meet the needs of individuals, couples and families with children facing poverty and homelessness.

“Through our Culture Action Plan, we’re working to ensure communities have safe, comfortable spaces that foster community pride and build stronger connections,” Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

6:03 Ladies Beer league teams up with Propeller Brewing to raise funds for good cause Ladies Beer league teams up with Propeller Brewing to raise funds for good cause

“It was such a pleasure to spend time with staff and volunteers at the Brunswick Street Mission this week and see firsthand how this investment will help them better serve their clients.”

The province said it has approved 36 applications by registered not-for-profit organizations across the province, which operate primarily for community, culture and diversity benefit.