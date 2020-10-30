21-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual assaults on TTC, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is under arrest for a pair of alleged sexual assaults in the city’s subway system.

The first happened early Wednesday morning on a subway car.

The second happened that afternoon on an escalator in a subway station.

Police say they arrested 21-year-old Harsimram Singh after the second alleged incident.

He appeared in court on Thursday on two charges of sexual assault.

Police say there may be more victims and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

