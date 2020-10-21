Police charge Swami from Toronto temple for multiple alleged sexual assaults of young girl

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged a Swami from a temple in the city in connection with multiple alleged sexual assaults of a girl between 1994 and 1997.

Police said that between June 1, 1994 and Dec. 1, 1997, a girl attended the Bharat Sevashram Sangha Canada Temple on 2107 Codlin Crescent with her family and was allegedly sexually assaulted by the Swami on several occasions.

At the time, investigators said the girl was between eight and 11 years old, while the Swami was between 42 and 47 years old.

On Oct. 20, police arrested 68-year-old Swami Pushkarananda.

He’s been charged with sexual exploitation of a young person and sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Pushkarananda appeared in court on Tuesday.

Investigators said they believe there are other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

1021 12:00 Sexual Assault Alert, Man Arrested, His Holiness Swami Pushkarananda https://t.co/c4KQPrf7oT — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 21, 2020