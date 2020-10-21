Menu

Crime

Police charge Swami from Toronto temple for multiple alleged sexual assaults of young girl

By Jessica Patton Global News
His Holiness Swami Pushkarananda.
His Holiness Swami Pushkarananda. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police say they have charged a Swami from a temple in the city in connection with multiple alleged sexual assaults of a girl between 1994 and 1997.

Police said that between June 1, 1994 and Dec. 1, 1997, a girl attended the Bharat Sevashram Sangha Canada Temple on 2107 Codlin Crescent with her family and was allegedly sexually assaulted by the Swami on several occasions.

At the time, investigators said the girl was between eight and 11 years old, while the Swami was between 42 and 47 years old.

Read more: Toronto man charged in connection with multiple hate-motivated assaults, including against woman, baby

On Oct. 20, police arrested 68-year-old Swami Pushkarananda.

He’s been charged with sexual exploitation of a young person and sexual assault.

Pushkarananda appeared in court on Tuesday.

Investigators said they believe there are other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

