Halifax to allow more spectators into municipal hockey arenas

Send this page to someone via email

More hockey fans and parents will soon be allowed back into some arenas in Halifax, the municipality announced on Friday.

Up until now, a maximum of 50 spectators was allowed into municipally operated facilities as a result of concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and capacity limits in each facility.

But the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says a select number of arenas will boost the number of spectators allowed into them as of Sunday, Nov. 1.

Those include the following arenas:

BMO Rink D will now allow 100 spectators

Cole Harbour Place Scotia 1 will now allow 85 spectators

Halifax Forum Arena will now allow 100 spectators

Halifax Civic Arena will now allow 75 spectators

Saint Margaret’s Centre — Fountain will now allow 100 spectators

The Zatzman Sportsplex will now allow 100 spectators

The municipality says that RBC Centre Rink C will allow 100 spectators but that will come into effect on Nov. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision comes after a petition last month called for the HRM to expand the number of spectators at arenas and, as the petition read, to “Let Parents Back in the Rink.”

2:05 Halifax Mooseheads return to ice with a plan to compete and keep COVID-19 at bay Halifax Mooseheads return to ice with a plan to compete and keep COVID-19 at bay

The petition got close to 6,000 signatures.

However, not every facility will boost the number of spectators.

The following arenas will continue to permit a maximum of 50 spectators as a result of physical capacity and the requirement to physically distance.

BMO Rinks A, B and C

Eastern Shore

LeBrun Arena

RBC Centre Rinks A, B and D

Sackville Sports Stadium

Centennial Arena

Spryfield Arena

Saint Margaret’s Centre — Smith

READ MORE: Halifax Mooseheads return to ice with a plan to compete and keep COVID-19 at bay

Story continues below advertisement

The municipality says Cole Harbour Place Scotia 2 will remain at a limit of 35 spectators.

Halifax will continue to be responsible for COVID-19 screening and tracking of all spectators and no food or drink will be permitted.

Masks must be worn at all times.