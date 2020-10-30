Halifax to allow more spectators into municipal hockey arenas

More hockey fans and parents will soon be allowed back into some arenas in Halifax, the municipality announced on Friday.
Up until now, a maximum of 50 spectators was allowed into municipally operated facilities as a result of concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and capacity limits in each facility.
But the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says a select number of arenas will boost the number of spectators allowed into them as of Sunday, Nov. 1.
Those include the following arenas:
- BMO Rink D will now allow 100 spectators
- Cole Harbour Place Scotia 1 will now allow 85 spectators
- Halifax Forum Arena will now allow 100 spectators
- Halifax Civic Arena will now allow 75 spectators
- Saint Margaret’s Centre — Fountain will now allow 100 spectators
- The Zatzman Sportsplex will now allow 100 spectators
The municipality says that RBC Centre Rink C will allow 100 spectators but that will come into effect on Nov. 15.
The decision comes after a petition last month called for the HRM to expand the number of spectators at arenas and, as the petition read, to “Let Parents Back in the Rink.”
The petition got close to 6,000 signatures.
However, not every facility will boost the number of spectators.
The following arenas will continue to permit a maximum of 50 spectators as a result of physical capacity and the requirement to physically distance.
- BMO Rinks A, B and C
- Eastern Shore
- LeBrun Arena
- RBC Centre Rinks A, B and D
- Sackville Sports Stadium
- Centennial Arena
- Spryfield Arena
- Saint Margaret’s Centre — Smith
The municipality says Cole Harbour Place Scotia 2 will remain at a limit of 35 spectators.
Halifax will continue to be responsible for COVID-19 screening and tracking of all spectators and no food or drink will be permitted.
Masks must be worn at all times.
