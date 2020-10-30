Menu

Comments

Sports

Minister to make announcement about Ontario’s World Cup, Commonwealth Games bids

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2020 6:15 am
Lisa MacLeod Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport attends Ontario Premier Doug Ford's daily briefing in Toronto on Monday, June 15, 2020. MacLeod says the CFL has discussed Hamilton and Burlington, Ont. as potential hub cities. MacLeod told reporters Tuesday that in the league's discussions with the Ontario government, it has mentioned the two southern Ontario cities as possible hubs for a 2020 season.
TORONTO — Ontario’s minister of sport is expected to have updates today on bids to host FIFA World Cup games and the Commonwealth Games in the province.

Lisa MacLeod will be speaking at the Empire Club of Canada in downtown Toronto this afternoon.

She said earlier this month that the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries would be making announcements about those international sporting events by the end of October.

Canada is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and the United States but the venues for the men’s soccer tournament have yet to be named.

A committee has also been formed to put together a bid for Hamilton to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

The quadrennial Commonwealth Games features 6,500 elite athletes and coaches from 71 countries competing in summer sport.

