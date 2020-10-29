Vancouver Santa Claus Parade 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s edition of the Vancouver Santa Claus Parade has been cancelled.

Organizers said Thursday that they explored alternative formats and options for the parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic but ultimately decided the show could not go on.

47:06 2019 Vancouver Santa Claus Parade 2019 Vancouver Santa Claus Parade

“The health and safety of our participants and spectators will always be our highest priority,” parade producer Elyse Gawley said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“While current guidelines for public gatherings preclude us from staging the parade this year, our hope is to return in 2021, when we can better ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.”

Events tied to the parade, such as Breakfast with Santa at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Photos with Santa at TELUS Garden, and pre-parade entertainment in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery have also been cancelled.

Read more: Santa and the Grinch help raise money for Vancouver Food Bank and CKNW Kids Fund

Gawley asked the public to support the work of charities such as the CKNW Kids’ Fund and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank this holiday season.

Last year, the parade drew a crowd of more than 300,000 people along a 1.8-kilometre route through downtown Vancouver.