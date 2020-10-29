B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix and Victoria Lee, president and CEO of Fraser Health.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day for eight straight days.

There have been 13,875 cases of the illness in the province, of which 11,244 have recovered.

