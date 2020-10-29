Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide Thursday, Oct. 29 update to COVID-19 response in the province.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix and Victoria Lee, president and CEO of Fraser Health.

Read more: B.C. reports another 287 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Wednesday, B.C. had reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day for eight straight days.

There have been 13,875 cases of the illness in the province, of which 11,244 have recovered.

Click to play video 'Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind' Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind
Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDBonnie Henrybc covidBC coronavirus updateCOVID updatebc covid upate
Flyers
More weekly flyers