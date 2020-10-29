Police charge 20-year-old Edmonton man after 2 sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man is facing several charges after two teenage girls reported they had been sexually assault by a man they met through social media.

According to police, an 18-year-old girl met a man on a dating app the two had “friendly discussions” before meeting at a local mall on Sept. 24.

The next day, police said the young woman agreed to go to the man’s home where she said she was sexually and physically assaulted.

Then, a 16-year-old girl told police she met the same man on a social media app and the two became friends. She told police when they met face-to-face at the girl’s home, the man sexually and physically assaulted her.

On Oct. 22, police arrested Keenan Wayne Burlaka.

The 20-year-old has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, forceful confinement, choking to overcome resistance, strangulation, making sexual explicit material available to a child with intent and breaching his conditions.

“Known as “Greene” and/or “Kai” online, it is alleged that Burlaka uses social media platforms to meet and befriend young, female complainants, before meeting in person and sexually assaulting them,” police said in a Thursday news release.

Police released a photo of the accused as they believe there may be other victims.

It’s not the first time Burlaka has faced these types of charges. A spokesperson for Edmonton police confirmed the breach of conditions charge he is facing in this investigation is related to charges laid earlier this year.

Cold Lake RCMP began investigating what it referred to as “incident communication with a minor online” on Feb. 18. The investigation led to a search of a home in Bonnyville where various electronics were seized.

Burlaka was taken into custody and charged with uttering threats, extortion without a firearm, criminal harassment, indecent communication and harassing communication.

He was released from custody on conditions to “abstain from the use of any social media and not be in the presence of a minor without their guardian/parent present.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Edmonton police. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.