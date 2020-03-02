Man charged, gaming consoles seized after ‘indecent communication with minor’: Cold Lake RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man from Bonnyville, Alta., is facing several charges, including extortion and criminal harassment, after an investigation by Cold Lake RCMP.

RCMP began investigating what they describe as “a matter related to indecent communication with a minor online” on Feb. 18.

On Feb. 28, teams executed a search warrant at a home in Bonnyville.

Officers seized three gaming consoles, one computer, three cellphones and an electronic storage device. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Keenan Burlaka (aka Greene) has been charged with uttering threats, extortion without a firearm, criminal harassment, indecent communication and harassing communication.

“The investigation is continuing and we have engaged other specialized units, Northern Alberta Integrated Child Exploitation Unit and KARE Counter Exploitation Unit, to assist in the progression of this file,” said Cpl. Marie-Eve Mackenzie-Plante.

“We are looking for any other victims that may have had inappropriate contact with the accused through social media and encourage parents to be aware of all their children’s activities utilizing various platforms.”

Burlaka was released on conditions to “abstain from the use of any social media and not be in the presence of a minor without their guardian/parent present.”

He is scheduled to appear in court next on May 20.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or their local police.