New daily record of 82 coronavirus infections in Saskatchewan, 707 active cases

A new daily record has been set in Saskatchewan with 82 new coronavirus cases, according to provincial health officials on Thursday.

According to the daily update, the overall total for the province has now grown to 2,990 since the first case was reported in March.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 37, while there are 13 in Regina, 11 in north central, seven in central east, six in north west, three in north east, two each in south central and south east as well as one in south west.

There are currently 707 active cases in the province, the highest number to date. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

In the province, 20 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 14 are receiving inpatient care and six are in intensive care.

Forty-one more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,258.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,061 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 258,143 tests have been carried out in the province.

