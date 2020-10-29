Coronavirus: London to reopen indoor public skating in city arenas come November

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners will be getting the opportunity to lace up their skates this winter, with the City of London, Ont., announcing programs opening at a select number of arenas.

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, eight arenas will be offering public skating programs, including:

Argyle Arena

Bostwick Arena

Carling Arena

Earl Nichols Arena

Kinsmen Arena

Lambeth Arena

Medway Arena

Stronach Arena

Modifications have been made to the programs to allow for physical distancing and smaller group sizes in keeping with the Middlesex-London Health Unit restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Masks are not required on the ice, but the City said they must be worn throughout the building and skaters and spectators must also maintain two-metre physical distancing from others outside of their household.

Dressing rooms will be open 15 minutes before skate times, but the City said skaters are encouraged to arrive already dressed.

The use of the player benches will also be restricted to the skaters only – while maintaining physical distancing.

Skating programs will be limited to 12 skaters on each rink.

People will be able to register for a program up to seven days in advance. There will be a limited number of spots available due to the restrictions, so the City is encouraging families to register early.

A full list of registrations and the skating schedules will be available at Play Your Way online starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Registration can be completed online or by calling 519-661-5575.

In-person registration will be available at the City of London offices, second floor of 355 Wellington St. (Citi Plaza), Suite 248, starting Monday, Nov. 2, between 8:30 a.m. and 12 noon, and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

