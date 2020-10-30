Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, three more at LTC homes

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with three cases added to outbreaks at a pair of long-term care (LTC) homes.

Public health says Chartwell Willowgrove recorded two more cases with one resident and another staff member. The home now has 22 cases involving nine residents and 13 workers.

At Dundurn Place Centre another resident has come down with the virus. The LTC now has three total cases – two residents and one employee.

During the city’s COVID-19 update on Thursday night, medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said although there have been days where cases have hit the 30-to-31 case range, the average in recent weeks is still around 19 to 20 per day.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is where we’re at in this phase of the pandemic right now, where we’ll have some days we’re around 30 or 31 and then other days where we’re down in the 13 range,” Richardson said.

The Halloween weekend is of concern to public health, according to Richardson who urges adults to keep the event “a children’s experience.”

“We really want to be sure that the adults are not out getting together, having parties, hosting large events, because that would be absolutely the wrong thing to be doing this Halloween,” said Richardson.

Public health is now dealing with nine active outbreaks involving 43 people as of Friday at:

four long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Wentworth Lodge, Chartwell Willowgrove)

one retirement home (Cardinal residences )

one sports team (Hamilton-based basketball club)

one church (Restoration Full Gospel Church)

one school (St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary)

one heavy equipment company (SkyLift Rentals)

The city has 164 active cases with three people in hospital with COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, Hamilton has reported 1,766 total cases since the pandemic began with 48 virus-related deaths.

Forty per cent (78) of the city’s 194 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

During that time, 51 per cent (97) of the new cases were acquired through a close contact.

Halton Region reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, death at retirement home

Public Health Halton reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with Burlington accounting for seven of the latest cases, while Oakville had 13 cases.

The region has had 2,156 cases since the pandemic began.

The latest death reported on Friday is connected to Tansley Woods in which six have died at the retirement facility since the outbreak began on Oct. 3. The outbreak involves 33 residents and eight staff cases, as well as two cases under investigation that have not yet been connected with residents or staff in the home.

Halton has four outbreaks involving 96 people at two long-term care homes (Wyndham Manor and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville) and two retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods and Amica Georgetown).

Story continues below advertisement

Chartwell Waterford has 34 cases tied to 27 residents, five staff members and two others connected to the home. The facility now has three deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 13.

The outbreak at Amica in Georgetown involves 17 people, with 14 residents, one staffer and two other people with a connection to the home.

The region has 247 active cases as of Oct. 30 with Oakville accounting for 98 and Burlington accounting for 66 cases.

Public Health Halton says 46.3 per cent (130) of its 281 new cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 83 of the total new cases in the last 10 days with 39 (46.9 per cent) under the age of 39.

The region says there are 10 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Halton has 35 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Niagara public health (NPH) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Niagara now has 71 virus-related deaths since March. Public health did not release details where the deaths occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 123 active cases as of Oct. 30 and the region’s total number of cases is 1,409 since the pandemic began.

Read more: Regional hospital system to take over Niagara Falls LTC home after outbreak

There are six outbreaks connected with the coronavirus at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester, and River Road Retirement in Niagara Falls) and four nursing homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Rapelje Lodge in Welland, Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie and West Park Health Centre in St. Catharines).

Three hundred and eighty (27 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected to long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 44.4 per cent (625) of the region’s 1,409 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one more COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has 538 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say there are 33 active cases as of Oct. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says 34.9 per cent (188) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has no current outbreaks.

Haldimand-Norfolk has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports four new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has a total of 257 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 37 active cases as of Oct. 30 and three people are receiving hospital care.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at one retirement home (Riverview Terrace in Brantford) involving three staff members and an outbreak at Hardy Terrace long-term care home in Brantford involving one staff member.

Public health says 36.6 per cent (91) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has five deaths tied to COVID-19 infection.