Boyle Street offers mobile shower facilities to those living rough in Edmonton

People experiencing homelessness in Edmonton now have access to three mobile showers, thanks to Boyle Street Community Services and several private donors.

The full-scale shower facilities are made from trailers that have been converted into mobile shower units. They each have their own water compartment.

The mobile shower units can serve people no matter where they are: the river valley, west end or far south.

Boyle Street’s social enterprise Hiregood will help operate and maintain them “to uphold the highest standard of service and cleanliness between each use.”

The organization explained it was approached by a private donor in the fall of 2019, who was concerned about clients’ lack of access to hygiene services, including shower facilities. So, Boyle Street consulted with clients to make the mobile shower unit a reality.

Boyle Street Community Services converted trailers into mobile shower units for those experiencing homelessness. Oct. 29, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

“Unfortunately, being clean isn’t always a viable option for vulnerable members of our community,” executive director Jordan Reiniger said.

“People experiencing homelessness and poverty in Edmonton face a variety of barriers to a better quality of life, including access to hygiene and sanitation services.

“Our mobile shower unit will restore some of that dignity that is often lost when living rough or experiencing poverty,” Reiniger said. Tweet This

Not only will it support physical health and hygiene, the showers can also help improve self-esteem, mental health and emotional well-being, the community organization explained.

Boyle Street is thanking its donors, including Service Master Restore, Pleasant Homes, Intellimedia, JLS Decals and Designs, Legacy Plus Club as well as various private donors, for making this project possible.

