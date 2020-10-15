No end date set for Rossdale homeless encampment as Edmonton moves forward with convention centre housing plans

Send this page to someone via email

As the City of Edmonton moves ahead with plans to open temporary housing for the city’s homeless at the Edmonton Convention Centre, an end date has not been set for a homeless encampment in the Rossdale neighbourhood.

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin provided an update to councillors Thursday afternoon on the city’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included plans to provide housing to those living rough in the city.

The city has ramped up efforts to address the homelessness issue in recent weeks after large encampments were established in the Rossdale and Old Strathcona areas.

Laughlin said plans are well underway to offer housing at the convention centre in the downtown core, with a goal of opening the temporary pandemic housing on Oct. 30. Upwards of 300 beds will eventually be set up at the convention centre for those living rough, along with daily meals, as well as access to showers, storage and washrooms.

Councillor Scott McKeen said he’s heard from area businesses who have safety concerns related to the temporary shelter location. Laughlin noted the location was chosen because of its proximity to where the majority of those living rough are located.

He said “safety is paramount in these efforts and we have been in talks with EPS to develop plans for public safety” around the convention centre.

While Laughlin said that organizers of the encampment at Light Horse Park in Old Strathcona have committed to an Oct. 18 end date, an end date has not been established for Camp Pekiwewin in Rossdale.

The city said communication continues with organizers of Camp Pekiwewin.

Also Thursday, the city said staff from Boyle Street Community Services have started meeting with those who have been living at the Light Horse Park homeless encampment, to offer them short-term, temporary housing after it shuts down next week.

“We are committed to ensuring that vulnerable Edmontonians have a diversity of supports from which to choose,” said Jared Tkachuk, acting director of programs with Boyle Street Community Services.

“The important partnership with the City of Edmonton will bolster our existing outreach services and ensure those sleeping rough in Light Horse Park are provided services that have the potential to create lasting success.”

The city said about 180 Edmontonians are becoming homeless every month. Right now, there are about 2,000 people experiencing homelessness, with 600 sleeping outside or unsheltered on any given night – including nearly 45 at Light Horse Park.

The city said its temporary pandemic housing at the Edmonton Convention Centre will remain open until March.