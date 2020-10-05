Edmonton announces new $8M city-run homeless centre will open by end of October

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Don Iveson announced Monday that the city would be using $8 million from Edmonton’s share of federal restart funding to open and run a new centre to support homeless and vulnerable people by the end of the month.

Iveson said the city-run centre will be operated “as a low-barrier, 24/7 accommodation space, with day programming and meal service space that will run until March next year.”

The $8 million in funding was taken out of a lump sum of just under $160 million that was allocated to the city through the federal Safe Restart Agreement.

Through that plan, the federal government provided $300 million to municipalities in Alberta to help through the COVID-19 economic relaunch, and the provincial government was also required to match that municipal amount.

“We are using one-time dollars that the feds and the province gave to us in response to our sustained campaign for support for municipalities,” Iveson said.

Iveson added that while the city had hoped to announce the exact location for the centre, some paperwork issues meant that detail will not be released for a few days. However, he said the centre should be operational by the end of October.

“We want to do this as soon as possible because it is the humane thing to do, and because homelessness and social disorder is detrimental to our economic recovery.”

1:54 Edmonton mayor addresses social disorder concerns with homeless housing Edmonton mayor addresses social disorder concerns with homeless housing

Iveson said the city also has a plan to open up additional bridge housing locations, using $688,000 in additional funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association.

Bridge housing is typically used as a temporary home for those waiting for a more permanent place to live.

Iveson said one option currently being explored is using vacant or struggling hotels in Edmonton.

"We're in active conversations with more than two dozen hotel owners in town here about options to lease or purchase.

“It is a very competitive space with a lot of owners who are facing huge challenges in their businesses.

“We’ve seen just a tremendous response from potential partners — both on the private sector side and also on the agency and philanthropic side — to get this done.”