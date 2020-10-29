Menu

Crime

Man who posed as photographer charged with sexual assault in Newmarket, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 12:19 pm
Sanoop Vadukoot, 33, from New Tecumseth, has been charged with sexual assault after police say he posed as a photographer.
Sanoop Vadukoot, 33, from New Tecumseth, has been charged with sexual assault after police say he posed as a photographer. Police handout

A 33-year-old man who posed as a photographer has been charged following a sexual assault that took place during a photoshoot, York Regional Police say.

In September, a 24-year-old woman came forward to report the incident and told investigators that the man contacted her through Facebook pretending to be a photographer.

Police say the man offered to take free photos of the woman to help her build a modelling portfolio. During the photoshoot, investigators say the man sexually assaulted her.

On Oct. 15, Sanoop Vadukoot, 33, from New Tecumseth was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Officers are releasing an image of Vadukoot to determine whether there may be additional victims or witnesses.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Newmarket court on Jan. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Sexual AssaultYork Regional PolicenewmarketNew TecumsethNewmarket Sexual AssaultNewmarket photographer sexual assaultphotographer sexual assaultSanoop Vadukoot
