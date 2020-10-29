Man who posed as photographer charged with sexual assault in Newmarket, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man who posed as a photographer has been charged following a sexual assault that took place during a photoshoot, York Regional Police say.

In September, a 24-year-old woman came forward to report the incident and told investigators that the man contacted her through Facebook pretending to be a photographer.

Police say the man offered to take free photos of the woman to help her build a modelling portfolio. During the photoshoot, investigators say the man sexually assaulted her.

On Oct. 15, Sanoop Vadukoot, 33, from New Tecumseth was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Officers are releasing an image of Vadukoot to determine whether there may be additional victims or witnesses.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Newmarket court on Jan. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

