Massage therapist at Newmarket spa charged with sexual assault, police say

York Regional Police say a massage therapist at a Newmarket spa has been charged with sexual assault and officers say they want to ensure there aren’t any other alleged victims.

Police said an investigation began on Aug. 22 after a person came forward reporting that they had been sexually assaulted.

In a news release issued Friday, officers said the victim went to a spa on Main Street south on July 31 for an appointment with a registered massage therapist and was reportedly assaulted during the session.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Michel Sarkis of Whitchurch-Stouffville was arrested and charged.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

