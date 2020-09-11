Menu

Crime

Massage therapist at Newmarket spa charged with sexual assault, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police say the reported sexual assault happened on July 31.
Police say the reported sexual assault happened on July 31. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a massage therapist at a Newmarket spa has been charged with sexual assault and officers say they want to ensure there aren’t any other alleged victims.

Police said an investigation began on Aug. 22 after a person came forward reporting that they had been sexually assaulted.

Read more: Suspect wanted after woman sexually assaulted at Vaughan office building, police say

In a news release issued Friday, officers said the victim went to a spa on Main Street south on July 31 for an appointment with a registered massage therapist and was reportedly assaulted during the session.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Michel Sarkis of Whitchurch-Stouffville was arrested and charged.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

