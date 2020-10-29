Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 people charged with drug offences in Kings County, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 12:10 pm
Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP said they charged four people with drug-related offences following a traffic stop in Kings County on Monday.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Avonport, where officers say they seized a quantity of cocaine and cash.

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Zachery Grosse

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were arrested.

As part of the investigation, police said they searched a home in New Minas where one individual was arrested and a large amount of cocaine, cash, ecstasy, opium, cannabis and drug paraphernalia was seized.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia piloting safe drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis' Nova Scotia piloting safe drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis
Nova Scotia piloting safe drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis

‎Marc Roberts, 23, Daniel Peter Lohnes, 28, Joseph William Griffin, 40, all of New Minas, and Crystal Eva Baker, 23, of Canning, are facing the following charges:

Story continues below advertisement
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy)
  • possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis

All individuals have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Dec. 22.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaDrugsCannabisCocaineEcstasyKings CountyNew MinasAvonport
Flyers
More weekly flyers