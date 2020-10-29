Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Zachery Grosse

Halifax Regional Police have charged Nicholas Roland Rhyno, 33, of St. Margaret’s Bay, with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse, 25, of Dartmouth.
Police said Rhyno was arrested without incident around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday in Halifax.
READ MORE: Halifax police officially identify 25-year-old killed in Dartmouth
According to authorities, Zachery’s murder, which took place on Oct. 22, was not a random act, and investigators are not looking for additional suspects.
Police said they responded to a weapons/injured person call and found Zachery outside 24 Primrose St. on Oct. 22 at around 6:30 p.m.
Zachery was taken to hospital where he died at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, police say. “The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled Zachery’s death a homicide.”
Grosse’s death was the sixth homicide of 2020 in Halifax.
Rhyno is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5016 or to send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Comments