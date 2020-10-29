Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Zachery Grosse

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged Nicholas Roland Rhyno, 33, of St. Margaret’s Bay, with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse, 25, of Dartmouth.

Police said Rhyno was arrested without incident around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday in Halifax.

READ MORE: Halifax police officially identify 25-year-old killed in Dartmouth

According to authorities, Zachery’s murder, which took place on Oct. 22, was not a random act, and investigators are not looking for additional suspects.

Police said they responded to a weapons/injured person call and found Zachery outside 24 Primrose St. on Oct. 22 at around 6:30 p.m.

Zachery was taken to hospital where he died at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, police say. “The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled Zachery’s death a homicide.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:29 Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year

Grosse’s death was the sixth homicide of 2020 in Halifax.

Rhyno is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5016 or to send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.