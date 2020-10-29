One-year-old boy found outside by Uber driver, Toronto police looking for his parents

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a one-year-old boy has been found in Scarborough and officers are looking to reunite the child with his parents.

Police said he was found by an Uber driver at around 3 a.m. Thursday in the Markham Road and Cougar Court, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.

The boy was in a t-shirt and diaper outside when he was spotted by the Uber driver who called police. The boy was then taken to 43 Division, police said.

He is in good health and is being attended by officers, police said.

“He is a pleasure to be with,” Toronto police told Global News.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-4300.

More to come.

CHILD FOUND:

Markham Rd + Cougar Crt

*3 am *

– A 1-year-old boy has been located

– We are trying to locate his parents

– He is in good health

– He is being attended by officers

– Anyone with info please call 416 808-4300#GO2049826

