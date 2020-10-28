Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

American Hockey League targets February start date for new season

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 8:00 pm
The Manitoba Moose celebrate Peter Stoykewych's first period goal in their loss to the Iowa Wild on Sunday at Bell MTS Place.
The Manitoba Moose celebrate Peter Stoykewych's first period goal in their loss to the Iowa Wild on Sunday at Bell MTS Place. True North Sports & Entertainment

The Manitoba Moose will go almost 11 months between games.

When the National Hockey League pushed back their expected start date to January, it was only a matter of time until the American Hockey League also had to delay their season even further.

The AHL’s board of governors has now approved their anticipated start date for next season, with the league planning to drop the puck on Friday, Feb. 5.

Read more: New Winnipeg Jet Nate Thompson to wear Rick Rypien’s old number

That’s a full two months later than their initial target start date of Dec. 4. But with the majority of AHL players to attend NHL training camps, it certainly wouldn’t be feasible for the AHL to start their season ahead of the NHL.

Story continues below advertisement

The exact details of how the season will play out are still being determined, and right now there are more questions than answers.

Trending Stories

With the U.S.-Canada border still closed, it’s uncertain how the Moose and the three other Canadian clubs will be able to compete with the majority of the teams located south of the border.

The idea of an all-Canadian Division has been floated in the NHL, and the AHL might have to follow suit even if it’ll only be a four-team division.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets sign restricted free-agent defenceman Nelson Nogier

The Moose played their last game on March 8 before the league was shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video 'HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves vs Moose' HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves vs Moose
HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves vs Moose
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportswinnipegManitoba MooseAHLAmerican Hockey LeagueManitoba sports2021AHL seasonAHL season start date
Flyers
More weekly flyers