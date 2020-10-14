Winnipeg Jets sign restricted free-agent defenceman Nelson Nogier

Send this page to someone via email

After two days of silence, the Winnipeg Jets made another signing on day six of NHL free agency.

The Jets turned their attention back to their restricted free agents, signing defenceman Nelson Nogier for two more seasons. Nogier signed a two-year, two-way contract that will pay him $725,000 per season if he’s in the NHL.

Nogier just completed a two-year contract that paid him an average of $700,000 per season.

The Saskatoon product has spent the majority of his last four seasons with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose. But the 24-year-old has also appeared in 11 games with the Jets during various recalls. Nogier has yet to record an NHL point and has a plus/minus of minus-1 with five penalty minutes.

Despite getting recalled from the Moose on two separate occasions, Nogier didn’t play an NHL game last season. He saw action in 58 games with the Moose, where he recorded one goal and eight assists. He missed most of the 2017-18 campaign with a shoulder injury.

Nogier was one of six players the Jets made a qualifying offer to earlier this month. The Jets selected Nogier in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL draft.

The Jets have just three restricted free agents remaining. Forwards Jack Roslovic and Jansen Harkins, along with defenceman Sami Niku, are still without contracts for next season.