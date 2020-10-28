Quebec government to invest $1.5 billion into Highway 15

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government announced it is investing $1,5 billion into highway 15 on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the transport ministry, the government said the funds will go toward the parts of the highway that run through Laval and the Laurentians to increase fluid circulation, to encourage people to use public transit and to increase road safety.

Officials say the money will go to creating reserved lanes for Laval and Boisbriand commuters, a new northbound reserved lane between highways 640 and 50, the repair and reconstruction of the Gédéon-Ouimet bridge, and the construction of an overhead ramp connecting Highway 440 westbound to Highway 15 northbound.

The reserved lanes will be for buses and carpooling motorists.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers said he applauds the news, adding that this will “considerably ameliorate the congestion on our roads.” He said that the increase in people opting to use public transit will lead to cleaner air and less urban smog.

Many of these infrastructure projects have been waiting ‘decades’ to be done, the ministry said in its statement.

“This will mean less hours spent in traffic and less greenhouse gas emissions,” said Transport Minister François Bonnardel.

Construction work will begin in 2022.

