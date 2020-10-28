Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Employee at Toronto school could face $1K fine after allegedly not using PPE

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 12:20 pm
A photo of the Toronto Catholic District School Board on Sheppard Avenue East on Oct. 28, 2020.
A photo of the Toronto Catholic District School Board on Sheppard Avenue East on Oct. 28, 2020. Enzo Arimini / Global News

An employee at a Toronto school could face a $1,000 fine after allegedly not using required personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a statement sent to Global News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour said inspectors conducted a field visit at St. Charles Catholic School, in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue, on Oct. 23.

“A Certificate of Offence, pursuant to Part I of the Provincial Offences Act, was issued charging a worker with an offence under the Occupational Health and Safety Act,” the spokesperson said.

Read more: Ontario reports 834 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

“The worker was charged with failing to use or wear protective devices or clothing that the worker’s employer requires to be used or worn.”

The employee is set to appear in court on Feb. 2.

The spokesperson said the maximum penalty for the offence is $1,000 plus victim fine surcharges.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said the worker is on leave as the incident is investigated.

“The Board of Trustees approved a motion requiring all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks while indoors,” a TCDSB statement read.

CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioTorontoOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19PPEpersonal protective equipmentOntario EducationToronto SchoolSt. Charles Catholic School
