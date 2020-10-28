Employee at Toronto school could face $1K fine after allegedly not using PPE

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at a Toronto school could face a $1,000 fine after allegedly not using required personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a statement sent to Global News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour said inspectors conducted a field visit at St. Charles Catholic School, in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue, on Oct. 23.

“A Certificate of Offence, pursuant to Part I of the Provincial Offences Act, was issued charging a worker with an offence under the Occupational Health and Safety Act,” the spokesperson said.

“The worker was charged with failing to use or wear protective devices or clothing that the worker’s employer requires to be used or worn.”

The employee is set to appear in court on Feb. 2.

The spokesperson said the maximum penalty for the offence is $1,000 plus victim fine surcharges.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said the worker is on leave as the incident is investigated.

“The Board of Trustees approved a motion requiring all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks while indoors,” a TCDSB statement read.

