Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Trailer full of webcams stolen from business near Guelph: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 9:42 am
OPP say a trailer loaded with webcams was stolen near Guelph.
OPP say a trailer loaded with webcams was stolen near Guelph. Supplied

Wellington County OPP say a trailer loaded with $500,000 in webcams was stolen near Guelph on Monday.

At around 1 a.m., surveillance video shows a transport truck pulling the trailer away from a business on Whitelaw Road in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

Read more: Disciplinary hearing for Guelph police officer continues

The trailer was later found empty on Columbia Street East in Waterloo Region.

There was also a light-coloured car, possibly a Ford Focus, seen on surveillance driving slowly past the business before the transport truck showed up, police said.

Trending Stories

OPP have released photos of the car and the transport truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphTheftwellington county oppGuelph NewsStolen trailerGuelph Eramosa Townshiptrailer theftstolen webcamswhitelaw road OPP
Flyers
More weekly flyers