Canada

City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response on Oct. 28' Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response on Oct. 28
The City of Calgary will be hosting a news conference on Wednesday to update citizens on the measures being taken to fight the spread of COVID-19. Bindu Suri has details.

The City of Calgary will be hosting a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to update citizens on what measures are being taken in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The news conference will begin at 12 p.m.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson will be on hand to discuss the city’s commitment to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the new mandatory restrictions from Alberta Health Services, which limit social gatherings to 15 people.

The new restrictions apply to gatherings such as dinner parties, birthday parties, wedding receptions and funeral receptions.

'Alberta, we have a challenge': 7 deaths, 1,440 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta since Friday

In the latest provincial update on Monday, Alberta confirmed the total number of active cases in the province was 4,477, with 118 people in hospital including 16 in intensive care.

In Calgary, the government said there were 1,549 active cases of COVID-19.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 307.

