Crime

RCMP lay additional charge against man already accused of assault at Red Deer demonstration

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 6:24 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A 42-year-old man from Penhold, Alta., has been charged with a second count of assault in connection with violence that erupted in Red Deer last month between anti-racism demonstrators and counter-protesters.

In a news release issued Tuesday, RCMP said Trevor Lyle Roy has been charged with assault after an investigation that saw officers review numerous videos found “a third incident” involving violence on Sept. 20.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP investigating after Red Deer anti-racism rally gets violent 

Police did not provide details about how the third incident unfolded, but said their investigation of the day’s events is now complete and they do not expect to lay any further charges.

On Oct. 7, Roy was charged with assault in connection with a separate incident at the demonstration. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17 in relation to both of his assault charges.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP charge anti-racism organizer with assault in connection with Red Deer protest 

Last week, 29-year-old Taylor Michelle McNallie was charged with assault with a weapon.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about demonstrations in Red Deer in September.

Click to play video 'RCMP investigating after violent clash at Red Deer anti-racism protest' RCMP investigating after violent clash at Red Deer anti-racism protest
