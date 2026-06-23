Man left with life-threatening injuries in Halifax daytime shooting

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A 25-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a daytime shooting in Halifax’s west end, police say.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 3300 block of St. Andrews Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

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“Officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and provided life-saving measures until he was transported to the hospital by EHS,” police said in a news release.

“The man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.”

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and St. Andrews Avenue to Federal Avenue is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

“The investigation is in the early stages; however, police do not believe this is a random incident,” police added.