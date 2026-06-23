Man left with life-threatening injuries in Halifax daytime shooting

A 25-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a daytime shooting in Halifax’s west end, police say.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 3300 block of St. Andrews Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Get breaking National news
“Officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and provided life-saving measures until he was transported to the hospital by EHS,” police said in a news release.
“The man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.”
There is a heavy police presence in the area, and St. Andrews Avenue to Federal Avenue is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
“The investigation is in the early stages; however, police do not believe this is a random incident,” police added.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.