Coronavirus: Kelowna City Hall spray-painted with anti-lockdown messages

It appears someone in Kelowna has reached a boiling point regarding the province’s coronavirus restrictions.

On Tuesday morning, two large messages opposing COVID-19 measures were spray-painted on City Hall.

The first statement, in black capital letters, said “NO NEW NORMAL COVID IS A PLANDEMIC”.

Vandals target #Kelowna city hall with a very specific pandemic themed message. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/TMMrgdzaeO — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 27, 2020

Below a set of windows was another: “I WANT BREATH[E] FRESH AIR AND LIVE FRE[E] COVID HAS A 99.9% SURVI[V]AL RATE ECONOMIC COLLAPSE DOES NOT”.

“Sometime between the evening of October 26 and early morning of October 27, City Hall experienced graffiti vandalism,” the city said in an email to Global News.

“Kelowna RCMP have been made aware of the incident, a police file has been generated and the city will provide an update if the investigation produces any new information.”

The main entrance floor to city hall was also spray-painted.

“This investigation is in its infancy,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This behaviour is criminal and we will be following all leads to determine who did this graffiti.”

The graffiti appeared a day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced another restriction following a spike in COVID-19 cases: a limit on gatherings in private homes to no more than your immediate household plus your “safe six.”

Several rallies have been held in the Okanagan protesting coronavirus lockdown measures.

In August, more than 160 people gathered at one rally. A flyer promoting the event said “hugs allowed and no masks required.”

“Why have they locked down our economy, why have they shut down all elective surgeries,” David Lindsey, one of the event’s speakers, told Global News at the time.

On Tuesday, one local resident was asked by Global News for his thoughts about the graffiti. He said “I think someone’s been watching too much [Donald] Trump, to be honest.”

Wearing a black facemask, Dave Mathieson added “Defacing public property is absolutely brutal. There are so many ways to get your opinion out without messing up city hall.”

Another resident, Jesse Arnup, also panned the graffiti, calling it ridiculous.

“This act of vandalism is not something that should be tolerated in our society at all,” said Arnup. “It shouldn’t be allowed whatsoever.”

Regarding the message, Arnup said “it’s pretty ignorant. The facts are out there that COVID is spreading quite rapidly throughout our society, and we have to do what we have to do to try and stop it.”