Nova Scotia to welcome international post-secondary students in early November

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia said Tuesday it will resume welcoming international students to its post-secondary institutions in early November, with almost two dozen institutions ready with additional COVID-19 precautions.

According to the province, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada maintains the list of designated learning institutions approved by their province or territory to receive international students.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada also updates the list every two weeks before any more international students get allowed to enter the province as a way of ensuring safety.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related coronavirus case on Tuesday

The Nova Scotia institutions are expected to be on their next updated list, which will be published on Nov. 3, as stated by the department of labour and advanced education.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the department, “to ensure the safe transition of international students to Nova Scotia, there are strict public health protocols in place.” These include:

All international students arriving to Nova Scotia from another country must quarantine for 14 days.

Designated learning institutions, such as universities and language schools, are required to have oversight responsibility for international students during their quarantine, whether on or off-campus.

Institutions must provide or arrange quarantine accommodations and suitable transportation for international students from the airport, as well as ensure meals and other supports are provided to the students during their quarantine period.

Institutions must provide students with information on health and travel requirements before they arrive in Canada to ensure they are fully prepared to meet the requirements.

International students arriving in Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic Bubble must complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-In form prior to their arrival.

Nova Scotia Public Health said it has been working closely with post-secondary designated learning institutions to prepare for the arrival of students.

International post-secondary students are expected to begin arriving over the next few months, starting in early November.

1:38 National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia