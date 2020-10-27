Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related coronavirus case on Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 11:06 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: A medical expert’s tips for celebrating Halloween safely' Coronavirus: A medical expert’s tips for celebrating Halloween safely
Infectious disease expert Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti joins The Morning Show to talk about COVID-19 spread and what to expect this festive season.

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and officials say six active cases remain in the province.

Public Health said the new case is located in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

READ MORE: Dalhousie University to document impact of COVID-19 on temporary foreign workers

“The individual has been self-isolating, as required,” health officials said in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 610 Nova Scotia tests on Monday and that’s when the new case was identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 109,462 negative test results, 1,102 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

No one is currently in hospital, according to the province.

As of Tuesday, 1,031 cases are considered to be resolved.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canada
