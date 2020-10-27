Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related coronavirus case on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and officials say six active cases remain in the province.

Public Health said the new case is located in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

“The individual has been self-isolating, as required,” health officials said in a press release.

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 610 Nova Scotia tests on Monday and that’s when the new case was identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 109,462 negative test results, 1,102 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, according to the province.

As of Tuesday, 1,031 cases are considered to be resolved.