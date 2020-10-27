Toronto police release artist renditions of woman who went missing 28 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released artist renditions of a woman who went missing 28 years ago in the hope that it will draw in some information about her disappearance.

Gloria Jean Abotossaway, also known as Marty, was last seen on Feb. 14, 1992, when she was 28 years old.

Police said the mother lived at 90 Shuter Street at the time and told family members that she was going to Moss Park with her boyfriend, known as Lenny. They were reportedly going to see a man named Bob Russo.

Officers said Abotossaway, who was a member of the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, left most of her belongings at her home but did take her birth certificate and status card.

Story continues below advertisement

Her card has been inactive and she hasn’t filed a tax return since 2000, police said.

Homicide in apartment the night of disappearance

Police said that on the night of her disappearance, David Marlatt was killed in Abotossaway’s apartment but investigators determined that she was not involved in the death. Two men were convicted.

Officers are looking to determine if there may be a link between the homicide and her disappearance.

Abotossaway is described as five-foot-two and 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Police said she has gone missing before but would return within a month.

Officers said they want to stress she isn’t in trouble, they just want to ensure her safe return.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, officers released two artist renditions of what Abotossaway may look like today, aged 57.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7411.

Artist rendition of Gloria Jean Abotossaway. Handout / Toronto Police