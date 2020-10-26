Suncor consolidating Mississauga, Oakville offices to Calgary in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Energy company Suncor announced Monday that it plans to consolidate its Ontario offices to Calgary.

A spokesperson said over the course of 2021, Suncor will be moving the downstream head office from Mississauga and Oakville to Calgary.

“The decision supports work to ensure Suncor remains competitive for the long term, and we see an opportunity for our downstream business to be more efficient, effective and integrated with the rest of Suncor,” the representative said.

Suncor said it employs about 700 people in Mississauga and Oakville.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Monday that it’s a good example of how doing business in Calgary is worthwhile.

Story continues below advertisement

“Let’s be clear, there have been a lot of layoffs as well,” he said.

“I’m not sure this turns into a net positive [jobs] number. But certainly, the more people you have in downtown Calgary, the better it is for the coffee shops and the dry cleaners and everyone else who has businesses here.”

Related News Cenovus Energy shares plummet on news of its $3.8B deal to buy Husky Energy