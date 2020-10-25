Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Cenovus Energy set to buy Husky Energy, company will remain in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2020 9:58 am
Cenovus president and CEO Alex Pourbaix addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Cenovus president and CEO Alex Pourbaix addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Cenovus Energy Inc. is buying Husky Energy Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $23.6 billion.

Boards of directors at both companies have approved the deal that’s expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

Read more: Calgary-based Cenovus swings to $235 million loss in second quarter on weak oil prices

The merged Cenovus Energy Inc. will remain headquartered in Alberta.

Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share.

The Calgary-based companies say in a joint announcement that the combined company will be the third largest Canadian oil and natural gas producer, based on total company production.

Story continues below advertisement

Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix will head the combined company.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
