Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Inquiry into oil and gas foes to deliver report next year: Kenney

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Edmonton non-profit threatens to sue province of Alberta over anti-oil inquiry' Edmonton non-profit threatens to sue province of Alberta over anti-oil inquiry
WATCH ABOVE: (January 2020) An Edmonton-based non-profit is threatening to sue the province over its public inquiry into foreign-funded interest groups that criticize Alberta oil and gas. As Julia Wong explains, this threat is the latest in a series of public outcries over the inquiry.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says an inquiry into who is funding environmental opposition to the province’s oil and gas sector will be completed some time next year.

His United Conservative government contends foreign interests have been working to undermine the industry for years.

The inquiry, headed by forensic accountant Steve Allan, was initially expected to report its findings this summer and its deadline was most recently extended to Oct. 30.

Read more: Kenney government boosts budget for public inquiry looking at how anti-oil groups are funded, extends report’s deadline

A lawsuit filed by environmental law firm Ecojustice argues the inquiry is politically motivated, biased and outside provincial jurisdiction

Kenney also says his government would be introducing legislation next year to make it illegal for foreign interests to fund political action committees.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Environmental law group seeks to stop Alberta’s inquiry into who funds oil critics

Click to play video 'Researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaign not about environment' Researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaign not about environment
Researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaign not about environment

He says the Canadian Energy Centre, a war room meant to counter what the UCP government considers misinformation about the oil and gas industry, will ramp up again after the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hiatus.

Kenney made his remarks Saturday during a livestreamed question-and-answer session capping off the party’s convention, which was held virtually over two weekends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole told party members that Alberta has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic better than the federal government.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Jason KenneyAlberta economyAlberta oil and gasAlberta EnvironmentEcojusticecanadian energy centreSteve Allanalberta environment lawalberta environmental oppositionalberta oil and gas opposition
Flyers
More weekly flyers