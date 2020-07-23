Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary-based Cenovus swings to $235 million loss in second quarter on weak oil prices

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2020 11:22 am
Cenovus president and CEO Alex Pourbaix addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Cenovus president and CEO Alex Pourbaix addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Cenovus Energy Inc. swung to a $235-million loss in the second quarter reflecting weak crude oil prices early in the quarter that contributed to a plunge in revenues.

The oilsands company says its loss amounted to 19 cents per share for the period ended June 30, compared with a profit of $1.45 per share or $1.78 billion a year earlier.

Read more: First shipment of Alberta oil arrives in Saint John after journey through Panama Canal

Total production from continuing operations amounted to 373,189 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 344,973 in the same period a year earlier.

Revenues fell to $2.17 billion from $5.6 billion a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company says it quickly ramped up production when Western Canadian Select prices increased almost tenfold from April to an average of C$46.03 per barrel in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Oilsands companies restore production as demand growth spurs higher prices

Record volumes were therefore reached at its Christina Lake oil sands project in June and it achieved free funds flow for the month of more than $290 million.

Trending Stories

“We view the second quarter as a period of transition, with April as the low point of the downturn and the first signs of recovery taking hold in May and June,” stated president and CEO Alex Pourbaix.

“That said, we expect the commodity price environment to remain volatile for some time. We believe the flexibility of our assets and our low cost structure position us to withstand a continued period of low prices if necessary.”

Tweet This

Read more: 4 Canadian energy firms blacklisted by world’s largest wealth fund over high emissions

COVID-19, low oil prices leads to dramatic drop in demand for power in Alberta
COVID-19, low oil prices leads to dramatic drop in demand for power in Alberta

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Oil and GasoilsandsAlberta oil and gasCenovusCenovus EnergyCenovus Energy Inc.Q2Q2 resultsCenovus Energy Inc. Q2Cenovus Energy Inc. Q2 resultsCenovus Energy Inc. Q2 results 2020Cenovus Q2Cenovus Q2 results
Flyers
More weekly flyers