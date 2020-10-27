Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Coronavirus: 18-year-old fined after hosting large house party in northern Ontario

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 12:17 pm
Across Ontario, it's illegal to host gatherings of more than 10 indoors and of more than 25 outdoors. Global News

OPP say an 18-year-old from East Ferris, Ont., is facing an $880 fine after hosting a large house party in the northern Ontario township on Saturday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Across Ontario, it’s illegal to host gatherings of more than 10 indoors and of more than 25 outdoors under the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.

Read more: 14 people fined $880 each for large party in Scarborough

The gathering limits went into effect on Sept. 19 and were brought down from the previous restrictions of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Trending Stories

On Saturday, police say there were about 40 to 50 teens at a home on Eglington Road North in East Ferris for a party.

The 18-year-old who was fined was charged with failure to comply with a continued section under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Read more: Charges laid after 2 gatherings at Simcoe County short-term rental violate COVID-19 restrictions

East Ferris falls under the jurisdiction of the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit and is located in Nipissing District, which is still under Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy, allowing businesses like indoor dining, bars and gyms to remain open with restrictions.

Police are reminding residents that it’s their collective responsibility to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

 

