Saskatchewan reports 54 new coronavirus cases, Saskatoon hits 200 active cases

Saskatchewan reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 2,783.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far North West: 2

Far North East: 2

North West: 2

North Central: 15

North East: 1

Saskatoon: 13

Central East: 9

Regina: 9

South East: 1

Public health says the source of transmission for all the new cases remains under investigation.

Hospitalizations are down slightly. There are 23 people in hospital, a decrease from the 25 reported on Sunday, which was a record high.

There are 18 people receiving inpatient care, while five people are in the ICU.

There are 650 active cases in Saskatchewan, the highest active case count reported to date.

In Saskatoon, active COVID-19 cases hit 200 while in Regina active cases surpassed 100.

This is a new record of active cases for both regions.

Breakdown of active coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan

Far North West: 27

Far North East: 35

North West: 27

North Central: 128

North East: 39

Saskatoon: 200

Regina: 101

Central West: 7

Central East: 54

South West: 2

South Central: 4

South East 24

Saskatchewan reported 23 more recoveries on Monday, bringing total provincial recoveries to 2,108.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 25.

Coronavirus breakdown by age

540 people are 19 and under

992 people are 20 to 39

796 are 40 to 59

376 people are 60 to 79

79 people are 80 and over

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 1,365 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 350 are travel-related, 715 have no known exposure and 353 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 87 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 250,241 COVID-19 tests so far for the virus, up 2,332 from Sunday.