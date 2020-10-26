COVID-19 outbreak with 19 cases at Wilfrid Laurier University over: public health

Send this page to someone via email

The Region of Waterloo Public Health says a COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University, which saw 19 people infected with the disease, has ended.

The outbreak was declared on Oct. 12 after seven cases were confirmed and then jumped to 15 cases three days later.

Another four cases connected to the outbreak were later confirmed before it was declared over on Sunday.

The outbreak affected two floors of the Clara Conrad Hall residence on the university’s Waterloo campus.

On Monday, the region reported seven new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,083. It’s the lowest single-day increase of cases since five were reported on Oct. 5.

Active cases of COVID-19 rose by six to 107, which includes seven people being treated in the hospital.

The region has now seen 1,856 people recover from the disease, which is only one more from the previous day. Waterloo’s death toll of 120 has remained unchanged since August.

In two weeks, Waterloo Region has added 188 cases and 191 cases have been resolved.

Along with Laurier, an outbreak at Victoria Place Retirement Residence was also declared over on Sunday.

A new outbreak was declared at an unknown workplace in the energy and utilities industry that has two positive cases.

Four other COVID-19 outbreaks continue — they are at The Village of University Gates Long-Term Care and Stirling Heights Long-Term Care, along with a place of worship and a before and after school program within Waterloo’s public board.

Ontario reported 851 new cases on Monday and six more deaths. That brings the provincial total to 71,224 cases and 3,099 deaths.

Ontario has 295 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, which up by 17 from Sunday. Meanwhile, 60,839 Ontarians have recovered, which is up by 679 from Sunday.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Kevin Nielsen