1 arrested after 70 trash bags of cannabis plants found in rental van: Quinte West OPP

A Hamilton man faces cannabis-related charges following a traffic stop in Quinte West on Sunday night.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 7 p.m. officers responded to a complaint about a strong odour of marijuana emanating from a rental van travelling northbound on Trenton-Frankford Road.

Officers located the van and conducted a traffic stop on County Road 5, west of Frankford. The OPP’s community street crime unit assisted officers to seize more than 70 garbage bags of suspected cannabis plants weighing more than 1,440 pounds (517 kilograms), cash and a cellphone.

More than 70 trash bags containing cannabis plants were seized by OPP in Quinte West.

Phuoc Nguyen, 56, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling; driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available; cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and possession of one or more budding or flowering cannabis plants in a public place.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Dec. 14.