Crime

1 arrested after Lindsay bank employee alerts police to attempted fraud

By Greg Davis Global News
A Lindsay man is accused of fraud at a bank.
A Lindsay man is accused of fraud at a bank. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces fraud-related charges following an incident at a bank on Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police, around 12:50 p.m., a bank contacted police after a teller suspected a man was using fraudulent identification to access an account.

The suspect left the bank before police arrived.

Read more: Peterborough teen accused of credit card theft, fraud

The investigation led to the identity of the suspect, who was located and arrested on Sunday.

Mark Hugh McRae, 51, of Lindsay, has been charged with impersonation with intent, identity theft, uttering a forged document and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police said.

Click to play video 'Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud' Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud
Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud
