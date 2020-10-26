1 arrested after Lindsay bank employee alerts police to attempted fraud

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces fraud-related charges following an incident at a bank on Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police, around 12:50 p.m., a bank contacted police after a teller suspected a man was using fraudulent identification to access an account.

The suspect left the bank before police arrived.

The investigation led to the identity of the suspect, who was located and arrested on Sunday.

Mark Hugh McRae, 51, of Lindsay, has been charged with impersonation with intent, identity theft, uttering a forged document and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police said.

