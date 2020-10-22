Menu

Crime

Peterborough teen accused of credit card theft, fraud

Greg Davis
October 22, 2020
A Peterborough man faces multiple charges of credit card fraud.
A Peterborough man faces multiple charges of credit card fraud. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough teenager faces credit card fraud charges following a reported break and enter in September.

Peterborough Police Service say on Sept. 6, a wallet containing a credit card was reported stolen following a break and enter at a Bethune Street garage.

An investigation revealed that the stolen credit card was used on four separate occasions.

Read more: 2 GTA men charged with credit card fraud at Lindsay business: police

Police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for an arrest.

On Wednesday, the suspect was located and arrested.

Lincoln Harris, 18, of Peterborough was charged with four counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 18.

