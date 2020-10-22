Peterborough teen accused of credit card theft, fraud

A Peterborough teenager faces credit card fraud charges following a reported break and enter in September.
Peterborough Police Service say on Sept. 6, a wallet containing a credit card was reported stolen following a break and enter at a Bethune Street garage.
An investigation revealed that the stolen credit card was used on four separate occasions.
Police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for an arrest.
On Wednesday, the suspect was located and arrested.
Lincoln Harris, 18, of Peterborough was charged with four counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 18.
