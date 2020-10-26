Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of coronavirus, 2 recoveries on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported a single new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, while two more people have recovered from the virus.

The new case is located in the central zone and the individual is a close contact of a previously reported travel-related case, the province said in a press release.

There are now just five active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Health officials reported on Monday that there have been 1,101 cases in the province since the pandemic began, with 1,031 of them now resolved.

Nova Scotia completed 285 tests on Sunday, pushing the completed number of tests to 110,133.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the province.

Health officials said there are no Nova Scotians in hospital due to the virus.