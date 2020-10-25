Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. Health officials says six cases remain active in the province.

The province completed 612 negative tests the day prior.

Three new cases were reported on Saturday. The province said they were all related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and were identified the day before.

According to the province, two cases were in the Central Zone and one case was diagnosed and recovered in another province but is a Nova Scotia resident.

On Saturday, N.S. Public Health said it was advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on WestJet flight 254 that flew from Toronto to Halifax on Oct. 17.

The flight departed Toronto at 9:45 p.m., landing in Halifax at 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Passengers in rows 1 to 5, seats A, B, C, D are more likely to have had close contact, according to Public Health.

The province advised those passengers to continue self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

To date, health officials have confirmed 1,100 cases of COVID-19, 1,029 of which are considered resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the province.

Health officials said there are no Nova Scotians in hospital due to the virus.