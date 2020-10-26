Police watchdog investigates after one dead in crash on B.C.’s Highway 97A

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the actions of a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer after a driver died following chase on a B.C. Interior highway.

The BC RCMP said Sunday that they’ve notified the Independent Investigations Office of an incident that resulted in one man’s death and one woman being taken to hospital.

The Mountie saw what was believed to be an alleged stolen vehicle travelling south on Highway 97A on Sunday at around 3 a.m., RCMP said.

“The frontline officer attempted to stop the vehicle which had come to a stop in a shallow ditch near McCallan Road and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 Truck destroyed by flames near Highway 97 south of Vernon Truck destroyed by flames near Highway 97 south of Vernon

A woman, who’d been in the passenger seat, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 97A remained closed in both directions for several hours near Armstrong, and a detour was in effect via Canyon Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was reopened around 5:30 p.m., according to DriveBC.

The watchdog is investigating to determine whether police action or inaction played a part in the man’s death.